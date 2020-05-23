Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

200523_ol_news_srspot_wc_akirawagenknecht

Akira Wagenknecht

 WEST CENTRAL SCHOOLS

West Central senior Akira Wagenknecht plans to attend Upper Iowa University for criminal justice and pre-professional medicine.

She most prizes her daughter, Sophie, she told yearbook staff.

One day she hopes to have visited all 50 states.

Tags