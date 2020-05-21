West Central senior Rachel Walenceus plans to attend Iowa Western Community College for communications and theater, fields she has long pursued.
Walenceus has been acting since eighth grade, attended individual all-state speech in 2019 which is the highest level, and has held several lead roles in plays and musicals at West Central High School, recently playing a lead role her senior year in the school production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone.
Before restrictions owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic understandably dampened plans of large public gatherings, she was slated to appear this spring in both a Sumner Community Theater production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” as Susan, one of the children who enter the closet, and a bit part in an independent film about Iowa girls 6-on-6 basketball titled “New Providence.” In filming, Walenceus wore jersey no. 25 for MMC, or Marcus Meriden Cleghorn, located in Northwest Iowa.
“Even though I haven’t played basketball since I was a freshman, coming from West Central-Maynard, it was really cool to think about [that] Maynard was such a powerhouse team,” she said, referring to the book, “Maynard 8 Miles,” by Brian Borland, about his now-late mother Carolyn who played 6-on-6 on a historic Maynard team.
Her prized possession is her “great-grandmother’s ring,” she told yearbook staff.
She will fondly recall “Mrs. Bowers letting me drink coffee in Spanish class.”
Her hobbies include playing softball, baking, fishing, hunting, singing and playing guitar.
One day she aims to own a reindeer farm.