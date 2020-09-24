MAYNARD — West Central will celebrate Homecoming Week, themed “Lights, Camera, Action,” from Sunday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 3.
The week will kick off Sunday with class kickball at 5 p.m. at Maynard City Park, followed by crowning of the Homecoming king and queen.
Monday, dress-up themes are the Harry Potter book or movie series and Class Colors. Junior high and junior varsity football and volleyball games will begin at 4:15 p.m. at the school in Maynard for both sports.
Tuesday, the dress theme will be “Teen Beach Movie,” bikers versus surfers (Disney 2013). High school volleyball will travel to Kee Lansing for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Wednesday’s dress theme is Cowboy and Alien Apocalypse. (For ideas, look up “Cowboys and Aliens,” a 2011 movie directed by John Favreau.)
Thursday’s dress theme is “Dodgeball” (or Sports and Jersey Day). Junior high volleyball will start a home match at 4:15 p.m, followed by high school volleyball at 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s dress theme is Blue Pride. Students will need to check in with their homeroom at 8:15 a.m., followed by a busy fun day with a car decorating competition from 8:30-10 a.m., outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to noon. The high school will take lunch at noon. Students will line up at 1 p.m. for the 1:15 p.m. parade.
The varsity football team will host Riceville at 7 p.m. for the homecoming game.
Saturday, there will be a drive-in movie starting at 8 p.m., location to be announced.