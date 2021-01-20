Two of four West Central students advanced to State Large Group Speech after performing Tuesday night, the district announced Wednesday.
Erin Hamlett and Octavia George will advance to State in ensemble acting, at a site to be determined. The pair performed Andrew Messer’s “Shrinkage” — about a surreally bizarre job interview.
Chloe Huckins and Carley Miller also performed, in musical theater.
The Iowa High School Speech Association allowed for varied options including virtual performances to avoid the typical yearly convergence of students on the host school.
“We held our own speech contest although based from Postville as our District Site,” speech coach Elaine VandeVoorde said.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash