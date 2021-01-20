Two West Central students advanced to State Large Group Speech after performing Tuesday night, the district announced Wednesday. Erin Hamlett and Octavia George advanced to state in ensemble acting.
The Iowa High School Speech Association allowed for varied options for performances to avoid the typical yearly convergence of students on the host school.
"We held our own speech contest although based from Postville as our District Site," speech coach Elaine VandeVoorde said.
Hamlett and Spencer performed Andrew Messer's "Shrinkage" — about a surreally bizarre job interview — and will advance to state at a site and date to be determined.
Chloe Huckins and Carely Miller also performed, in musical theater.