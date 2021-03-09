West Central's Large Group Speech participants Erin Hamlett and Octavia George received All-State Honors for their performance in ensemble acting. They performed a piece titled "Shrinkage" written by Andrew Messer.
The recent Northeast Area competition was hosted, in part, by North Fayette Valley in West Union.
The pair received straight ones from all three judges. All-State nominations must come from two of the three judges to be considered for the honor.
Hamlett and George will each receive an All-State medal and a banner will be sent to the school for display in the gymnasium.
This is George's first All-State nomination and Hamlett's second after receiving the honor for her performance in Individual Speech last spring.
Because of COVID-19 and state regulations, All-State performances were not held last spring and will not be held again this year.
Hamlett is now competing in Individual Speech and both girls are members of the cast for the spring play to be performed in April, tentatively before a live audience in the West Central Auditorium.