Senior Tayton Molyneux is a key and versatile member of the West Central football team, which is idle this week.
"So far this season Tayton has excelled on his reads from the QB position, against Don Bosco and Kee," said head coach Steve Milder. "In both games he has executed his fake on the inside run only to pull the ball out and take off around the end. Our ability to run the ball from spread formations will only help our passing game."
Over the first two weeks of the season, Molyneux has passed for 46 yards and rushed for 58 with one rushing touchdown.
Defensively, he has six solo tackles and 7.5 total.
On special teams, he's returned one punt for 20 yards while as a punter has maintained a 31 yard average over his six punts so far.