To help find a new superintendent who will be shared between the West Central and Starmont School Districts, the districts have hired the executive search firm, McPherson & Jacobson, West Central Superintendent Fred Matlage announced Monday.
“A consultant from McPherson & Jacobson will host a meeting for any parents and community members who would like to provide input into determining the qualities of the next superintendent,” Matlage wrote.
“We would appreciate it if you would take time out of your busy schedule to meet with the consultant on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the West Central Commons area. The meeting will last approximately one hour.”
Face masks are required for all guests, and social distancing will be maintained at all times.
For persons who are unable to attend the meeting on Nov. 18, there will be a survey available beginning on Friday, Nov. 20. Refer to the district website for the link to the survey, w-central.k12.ia.us.
Starmont Superintendent Troy Heller told his board a year ago that he plans to retire effective 2021-22, he told the Daily Register, which mentioned that the Starmont Board discussed on May 11 possible sharing of a superintendent with West Central for 2021-22. At the time, neither school board had voted on sharing a superintendent.
Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central will continue sharing Matlage as their superintendent through June 2021.
But for 2021-22, it appears Starmont and West Central will be looking into different opportunities to share extracurriculars, fine arts, academics and operations where possible, Heller said in June — and now, as Matlage’s post confirms — a superintendent.
“We’re not talking about combining schools; we’re talking about those three things, operational, academic and extracurricular, when we can help each other out,” Heller reiterated in June.
“Starmont has always leaned toward West Central,” Heller said, indicating sharing of many programs and so forth.