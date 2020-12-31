Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central and Starmont will interview shared-superintendent candidates in January.

The search firm working with the districts to find a shared superintendent, McPherson Jacobsen LLC of Omaha, laid out the timeline for narrowing the field and selecting a candidate.

School boards hope to select a new shared superintendent on Jan. 20.

Leading up to that, they will select finalists to interview on Jan. 6, interview semi-finalists on Jan. 16, and interview finalists from Jan. 18-20.

The new hire is expected to start July 1.

 
 
 

