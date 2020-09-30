MAYNARD — West Central students dressed for themes of class colors and Harry Potter on Monday as the district is celebrating Homecoming Week, “Lights, Camera, Action,” through Saturday, Oct. 3. The school, which is restricting visitors due to the pandemic, posted photos to its Facebook page.
Tuesday, the dress theme was “Teen Beach Movie” (bikers vs. surfers). Wednesday’s dress theme was Cowboy and Alien Apocalypse.
Thursday’s dress theme was “Dodgeball” (or Sports and Jersey Day).
Friday’s dress theme is Blue Pride. Students will need to check in with their homeroom at 8:15 a.m., followed by a car decorating competition from 8:30-10 a.m. and outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to noon. The high school will take lunch at noon.
Students will line up at 1 p.m. for the 1:15 p.m. parade.
The varsity football team will host Riceville at 7 p.m. for the homecoming game.
Saturday, there will be a drive-in movie starting at 8 p.m.