West Central Superintendent Fred Matlage gave a Facebook update on Friday April 3.
“We watched the governor’s press conference yesterday (Thursday),” Matlage said.
Matlage had given an update on Tuesday before the governor’s update, saying he was following guidance from the governor, which at that time had the return to school set for mid-April.
“She did shut down the schools until April 30,” Matlage said. “To be honest we kind of had an idea that was going to happen. My job is not to create public panic by making statements I do not have the legal authority to decide. We always assume, I want everybody to know that we assume we are coming back, but know realistically that we may not.
“Please remember that we don’t have the legal authority to do a lot of stuff — coming back to school or shutting school down for the rest of the year — only the governor, the Department of Ed and the Legislature can make those determinations, not us,” he continued. “So let’s stay calm during these days. Plus we don’t want to start a panic for kids, … because I’m not sure what is going to happen.
“During this time, for the next couple of weeks through April 30, staff is going to continue to provide voluntary educational opportunities to all of our students… We will continue to provide staff with more guidance next week… We will continue to provide meals for our students.”