West Central music teachers compiled a computer presentation to showcase the 2020 Senior Fine Arts Awards owing to social distancing concerns with the novel coronavirus pandemic. These are more detailed than the awards listed in the graduate program published prior.
Visual arts teacher Meredith Hamm, choir teacher Stacy Fink, speech and drama teacher Elaine VandeVorde and band teacher Todd Walter gave video presentations explaining various departmental awards.
Akira Wagenknecht, daughter of Robyn and the late Zach Reaves, received recognition for UIC and University of Dubuque Honor Bands.
Ayrel Allwood, daughter of Les and Bylinda Allwood, was recognized with the Outstanding Senior Art Award and as a backstage manager.
Cooper Ingels, son of Jeff and Alli Ingels, was recognized for Dorian Honor Choir.
Dale “DC” Tenney, son of James and Linda Tenney, was recognized for a Fine Arts Endorsement.
Kaitlin Richards, daughter of Kerry and Evelyn Richards, was recognized with the John Philip Sousa Award and for Dorian Honor Choir.
Kaylin Kent-Thomas, daughter of Craig and Suzanne Thomas, was recognized for Dorian Honor Choir and University of Dubuque Honor Band.
Nicholas Skinner, grandson of Pam Skinner, was recognized with the Outstanding Senior Art Award.
Rachel Walenceus, daughter of Bill and Tammy Walenceus, was recognized for All-State Speech, Dorian and Meistersinger honor choirs, Outstanding Senior Choral Award, Outstanding Drama (Performer) Award and a Fine Arts Endorsement.
“Earning one All State nomination was a goal I had as a freshman, which was achieved as a junior,” Walenceus said in the presentation. “But also earning a second All State nomination, as a senior whose outlook on state speech alone was grim due to COVID, was truly something special.”
Rosita Hepperle, daughter of Paula Piper and Joe Hepperle, was recognized for Dorian and Meistersinger honor choirs, the Darrell D. Libke Speech Award, Outstanding Senior Choral Award and Fine Arts Endorsement.
“I would like to thank Stacy Fink for always encouraging me to use my voice and to be a big person and leader in choir,” Hepperle said. “She is always open for extra lessons and encourages a hard work ethic.”
The Fine Arts Endorsement is earned by students who exhibit excellence in both performance and service to the arts at West Central in at least three of the five areas of speech, drama, instrumental music, vocal music and visual arts. Membership, attendance, performance, service and academic excellence are the benchmarks used for a student’s evaluation toward the endorsement.
Parents and families were thanked for their time, money, encouragement and support for their students.
Teachers concluded the presentation with a note to the seniors.
“We so wish that this milestone year would have ended differently, gathered together in celebration. As sponsors, we have been blessed to create and perform with you throughout your high school careers. It is our sincere hope that the memories of your involvement in the Fine Arts at West Central will linger in your hearts and minds for years to come.”