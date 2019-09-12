West Central teen crafts unique artwork for area veterans

West Central junior Cameron Rohde, son of Joe and Heidi Rohde, made a special presentation to the Maynard American Legion Post 245 recently. Rohde, who has a special interest in metal fabrication and welding, created a unique piece of artwork out of 1/8-inch steel, specifically with the veterans in mind.
Rohde was the Lundbye-Carpenter Post’s oratorical competitor and went on to participate at the Fourth District level. It was while researching and developing his speech for the annual essay contest that he gained a deeper sense of the Constitution and its purpose, the importance of exercising voting rights, how dear and special freedom is, and the effects of defending freedom on a soldier’s life.
“If I hadn’t taken part in the oratorical contest, I probably wouldn’t have done this,” Rohde said pointing to the black silhouetted metal artwork. “It (the speech and contest) kind of pushed my creativity in this direction.”
Rohde modified his design, a soldier’s weapon with helmet balanced on the end of the barrel, dog tags hanging from the grip, and boots next to it, from other patterns he had seen. He added “In memory of those who served” below the symbol, and all of the design is framed in black powder-coated steel.
“It’s a beautiful piece of workmanship and very symbolic to our veterans. We are very pleased to accept this gift,” said Post Commander Jon Harrison.
Rohde explained that he entered his blueprint in the computerized program of the plasma cutter at West Central and cut the pieces. His dad Joe, who is a Navy veteran, did the welding on the project.
“I can weld, but he is much better than I am,” Cameron said. He added that he has a grandfather Bill Thompson who is a veteran and a great-grandpa Ted Schutt, who served in World War II.
Legionnaire Jim Donat who was in charge of the oratorical contest at the post level, said Cameron is an outstanding young man with a strong work ethic. He is hoping to sign him on as a Boys State participant next spring.
“I like to work and keep busy,” said Rohde, who held down four summer jobs between his sophomore and junior year. He and his dad created four metal sculptures for area legion posts. Fayette, Westgate and Oelwein were also recipients of his artwork.
Rohde says he hopes to go into manufacturing or welding post-high school. The metal sculptures are his first large-scale work and he is pretty happy with the way they turned out.
“I’m really thankful to have been chosen for the oratorical contest. Without that, I probably would not have gotten the idea to make these pieces,” he said.
Rohde’s speech, “The Forgotten Message,” follows in its entirety.
The Forgotten Message
By Cameron Rohde
In 1787 the Constitution was signed and enforced by the government. May years later, it seems, Americans have strayed from the Constitution. This causes disputes between different groups of people in our country. The Constitution was written to provide stability to our beloved country, guidance, and order to the people, maintaining justice, rights, and most of all freedom to all Americans.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, our 32nd President, once said, “Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and Senators and Congressman and Government officials but the voters of this country.”
What I find intriguing about this quote, is it still applies to our lives today, 73 years after his death. In the last few years, people have protested, overwhelmed us with political commercials, and even burned flags. By participating in these protests, by allowing negative propaganda, and by witnessing flag burning we as citizens have forgotten what a great honor it is to be an American.
Not only have we neglected our obligations as citizens to uphold the Constitution, but lost heart in ourselves and trust in each other. We often overlook punishment for unconstitutional acts as equal and fairly. Therefore, we should not be punished for our differences but for our wrongdoings. Recently an individual sent pipe bombs to several democratic government representatives or former representatives. This person is an unfortunate example of one who has twisted the phrase “We The People.” Another example would be those who have burned flags or protested against civil rights.
“We The People” should represent a united nation of citizens — a nation in which all are created equal, no matter race, gender, disability, religion, or political preference. Frequently, negative comments create disappointment in societies behavior as they ignore the value in this statement.
Presenting ourselves in a way which will lead us in the direction of the path FDR intended us to follow in regard to his quote, we will find guidance and the ability to come together with respect and appreciation honoring our freedom to elect officials of our nation; therefore, fixing the wrong we have done and become “The People” again.
During the 2016 election Americans started burning our American flag in protest. It’s legal no matter how it’s done (as long as the flag is yours). Although if someone burns the flag in protest, is that not only an act of terrorism but a dishonor to our country? This occurs because there are many disputes about who should be a government representative. These disputes have changed America. We stopped working together, slowing own our nation’s progress.
We need to be reminded neither people nor government is our enemy. The true enemy is us, struggling to cooperate as a nation over political beliefs. That doesn’t mean everyone should have the same beliefs. We the people need to be diverse while being able to work together. We have diversity, different opinions and ideas. Now, we need collaboration and efficiency.
Once we the people stop caring purely about our own opinions, start listening, and understand each other, we will compromise and fix our proud country. If our political parties cannot cooperate and keep growing apart, another civil war will occur.
Politics are a thriving part of our nation, however, these political issues seem to be dividing us as we are forced to listen to negativity almost daily. This continues to threaten the separation of our citizens. When Americans become intolerant of the negativity, the voters become discouraged and our election process struggles.
Recently, my social studies teacher had all of his students fill out an anonymous ballot. On this ballot, one of the questions was “will you register to vote when you are 18?” A fourth of the people who were surveyed said they weren’t going to vote. After my teacher saw the results, he asked, “Why wouldn’t you want to vote?” One student willingly came forward and said they didn’t think it mattered. After hearing about this, I wondered how many Americans actually vote.
According to pbs.org, roughly 40% of Americans didn’t vote in the 2016 elections. People need to realize voting is important. For the longest time, our ancestors fought so that everyone had the right to vote, and now 40% of Americans are throwing away the progress they made. Forty percent … that’s 90 million people who didn’t vote. We fought for the right to vote, Now let’s bring back the WANT to vote, by promoting commercials with positive reinforcement and encouragement for voters. This would be a step in strengthening our constitution.
Another step towards re-establishing our constitution may be our court system. This highly honored body, and those in authority to enforce our laws, need our support. In doing so, we protect citizens, provide care for our veterans and offer a happier and safer mentality, physically and socially for all who call American home.
At my place of employment, I have the opportunity to visit with people often. One day I had the pleasure of meeting two veterans and I thanked them for their service. One of those being a father wearing a military cap for his daughter who is currently serving. I was at a loss for words. This man was worried, yet proud, waiting for his daughter to return home.
I thought about what our veterans experience including the visual dangers they see, the pain they feel, the hardships they face, the exhausting training, distance from family, not knowing if they’ll return, and sacrificing their lives for someone complaining because they have to get off the couch. I sometimes believe people don’t think past the “Oh, yeah, veterans fight for our freedom.”
It’s time to become aware of what truly happens when a veteran leaves his home, attends camp, and either comes back broken inside and out or doesn’t come back at all. I realized then how honored I was to be in the presence of those brave soldiers, knowing they not only serve for their family but or their country.
I’m pleased to have taken this opportunity to study the constitution. It has brought a whole new meaning to my life and increased my respect for our veterans. Now, when I see a veteran, I am proud to shake their hand and thank them for their service.
Our country is breaking apart. We have forgotten the ultimate power we as citizens have over the government. The ultimate power for “good.” The ultimate power to express “acceptance.” The ultimate power of freedom. With our freedom, it is our responsibility to utilize the resources providing us knowledge of our candidates. With that knowledge, we as educated voters will become the “ultimate rulers of our democracy,” thereby accepting the privilege spoken in the words of FDR.
Thank you for this great opportunity.