West Central will be serving its holiday dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 17. This will be carry-out or delivery only. Senior citizens who would like to reserve a holiday meal are asked to call the school by Thursday, Nov. 12 at 536-637-2283.
West Central Thanksgiving meal orders requested by Thursday
- MIRA SCHMITT-CASH reporter@oelweindailyregister.com
