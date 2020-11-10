Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

West Central will be serving its holiday dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 17. This will be carry-out or delivery only. Senior citizens who would like to reserve a holiday meal are asked to call the school by Thursday, Nov. 12 at 536-637-2283.

 
 
 