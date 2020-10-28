MAYNARD — West Central Drama Department announces its fall production of "Please Fund the Arts" will be held in the auditorium on Nov. 13 and 14.
"Our very own West Central Senior, Erin Hamlett, has written the script to personally suit her cast members," states a news release from drama club sponsor Elaine VandeVorde. "The reality of small school struggles mixed with some fun antics promises to present an enjoyable evening for everyone!"
Performance times will be announced later as they will be adjusted to comply with the Centers for Disease Control regulations of social distancing.