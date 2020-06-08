West Central Class of 2020 Valedictorian Emma Tan had some sage advice for her fellow graduates at commencement on Friday.
“I found writing this speech to be one of the more challenging assignments I’ve had to do,” Tan began. “I’m not great at giving advice, I know very little about the future and I’ve never been a fan of overused cliche quotes that are supposed to invoke inspiration.
“So for the next few minutes I don’t have any profound advice but rather would like you to take some time and self-reflect over the past four years, recognizing the small actions that have led to your accomplishments and focusing on your goals for the future,” she continued.
“Do not simply focus on the end result. I want you to focus on the small decisions and choices you’ve made in order to be successful.
“We tend to think about our life in milestones, remembering the key points and leaving out the smaller details, but the smaller details are important and significant too because they’re what led you to achievement in the first place. Life is going to be full of small decisions. Therefore, consider each one, reflect on each one, and don’t forget to enjoy the moments, big and small. Find the fun, as herein lies the beauty of life.
“Now I invite you to think about what makes you, you… Sometimes our tendency is to focus on what makes us all the same. When we do this, we can make ourselves seem insignificant in this world, like we are just one person in a sea of billions of like individuals. But in reality, it’s the other way around. Each and every one of you are one in a billion. There is no one else exactly like you.
“So as you continue to progress in your goals, don’t compare your success to the achievements of your fellow students. Each person’s path is different and comparing yourself can lead you to think less of yourself. So make it a habit of recognizing what you’ve been able to do and appreciating your own individuality.
“Lastly, I would like you to look ahead to your future. Right now it may seem as if the weight of the world is on your shoulders. Those around you want to know what you want to do with your life, who you want to become, what your goals are in life and many other major decisions that you’re pressured to know the answer to. But rest assured it’s OK not to know where life will take you. We are constantly growing and changing so take each day one step at a time and have patience with your goals.
“Of course, time is of the essence. So use each day to the full, recognize your own potential and choose to be yourself. Don’t try to work toward a goal that doesn’t bring you happiness. Appreciate the people that have helped you get where you are today. And ultimately, you will leave an impact on this Earth, so think about what you’d like this to be. Overall when you think of your future I hope you can envision a bright path and believe you can be successful.”
She shared “a piece of advice from an educator who has affected my life and many of you graduates:
“‘When you look back after a decade or so and examine what you are and how you got there, you will see less of a straight line and more twists, turns and lateral movements that are results of decisions along the way. My advice is simply to embrace change, it happens regardless of your attitude. Look at the horizon to the extent possible. Take calculated risks while realizing every opportunity is not necessarily a good one, and accept fault as much as credit for your past.’”
“Graduates of 2020,” Tan concluded, “life will be full of adventure, big and small decisions, happy moments and sad ones, it will not be perfect so don’t expect it to be. But look ahead with excitement, a positive outlook, a strong will and determination because you will be successful.”