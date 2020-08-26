MAYNARD — Coming off a 20-13 record, West Central volleyball has high hopes for this season after making the sub-state tournament last year.
“I’m looking forward to the girls being back again,” head coach Abby DeGroot said. “I didn’t lose anyone last year, so having everyone back again for another shot at it is fantastic.
“It will be exciting for this group to get another shot at the conference title. We made it to sub-state last year, so doing that again and/or making it to State would be pretty awesome for this group.”
Aside from expectations, the Blue Devils are just happy to still have a season.
“We’ve had many talks about still being able to play,” DeGroot said. “The girls have said that they will do anything to play, so if that means we’re wearing masks on the court, then we’ll wear masks. However, it doesn’t look like that’s what they have to do.”
Returning eight players who are now juniors and seniors is key for the Blue Devils to accomplish their goals.
“Our big goal is to win the conference, because that hasn’t been done since 1985 for West Central,” DeGroot noted. “That’s our biggest goal. After that would be going back to the sub-state tournament and winning that to be able to go to state.”
The savvy group of seniors that includes Marlee Squires, Bryleigh Rouse, Isabell Eitel and Delaney Carey will lead the way for the Blue Devils.
“We have all returners that our now seniors and juniors, so just the experience that they have behind them being three and four-year starters will be big for us this year,” DeGroot said. “They’ve been there and done that. We just want to get a couple more wins under our belt and having another winning season would be awesome.”
Rouse led the Blue Devils in kills last season with 248, followed by junior Aaliyah
Gordon with 149. Squires also had a team-high 385 assists, along with 145 kills. Squires’ younger sister, sophomore Abby Squires, led the team in blocks with 51.
Leading the team in digs was junior Taylor Carey with 264 on the season. Another sister tandem on the team is Taylor Carey’s older sister, senior Delaney Carey.
Win or lose, at the end of the day everyone is happy that the season wasn’t lost, especially the seniors.
“They are anxious to get back in the gym and get back to normal life as much as we can,” DeGroot said
.
AT A GLANCE
Past 3 years: 20-13 in 2019; 13-17 in 2018; 10-21 in 2017
Coaching Staff: Head coach Abby DeGroot, Ayli Voshell — assistant coach
2019 Statistical leaders returning
Kills: Bryleigh Rouse, SR, 248
Assists: Marlee Squires, SR, 385
Digs: Taylor Carey, JR, 264
Blocks: Abby Squires, SO, 51
2019 Upper Iowa Conference final v olleyball standings
Overall Conf
Turkey Valley 20-13 5-3
West Central 20-13 5-3
MFL-Mar-Mac 15-12 7-1
Central Elkader 14-21 4-4
Clayton Ridge 14-18 6-2
North Fayette Valley 12-15 6-2
Kee 7-20 2-7
South Winneshiek 3-26 1-8
Postville 1-22 1-7
2020 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 27, 4:30PM, at WATERLOO CHRISTIAN
Monday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. at WAPSIE VALLEY
Tuesday, Sept. 8, time TBA, at MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. at JESUP
Thursday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m., SOUTH WINNESHIEK
Thursday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m., at TURKEY VALLEY
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m., at KEE
Thursday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m., POSTVILLE
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m., at MFL MarMac
Thursday, Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m., at CENTRAL ELKADER
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m., NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY
Thursday, Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m., CLAYTON RIDGE