MAYNARD — Coming off a 20-13 record, West Central volleyball has high hopes for this season after making the sub-state tournament last year.

“I’m looking forward to the girls being back again,” head coach Abby DeGroot said. “I didn’t lose anyone last year, so having everyone back again for another shot at it is fantastic.

“It will be exciting for this group to get another shot at the conference title. We made it to sub-state last year, so doing that again and/or making it to State would be pretty awesome for this group.”

Aside from expectations, the Blue Devils are just happy to still have a season.

“We’ve had many talks about still being able to play,” DeGroot said. “The girls have said that they will do anything to play, so if that means we’re wearing masks on the court, then we’ll wear masks. However, it doesn’t look like that’s what they have to do.”

Returning eight players who are now juniors and seniors is key for the Blue Devils to accomplish their goals.

“Our big goal is to win the conference, because that hasn’t been done since 1985 for West Central,” DeGroot noted. “That’s our biggest goal. After that would be going back to the sub-state tournament and winning that to be able to go to state.”

The savvy group of seniors that includes Marlee Squires, Bryleigh Rouse, Isabell Eitel and Delaney Carey will lead the way for the Blue Devils.

“We have all returners that our now seniors and juniors, so just the experience that they have behind them being three and four-year starters will be big for us this year,” DeGroot said. “They’ve been there and done that. We just want to get a couple more wins under our belt and having another winning season would be awesome.”

Rouse led the Blue Devils in kills last season with 248, followed by junior Aaliyah

Gordon with 149. Squires also had a team-high 385 assists, along with 145 kills. Squires’ younger sister, sophomore Abby Squires, led the team in blocks with 51.

Leading the team in digs was junior Taylor Carey with 264 on the season. Another sister tandem on the team is Taylor Carey’s older sister, senior Delaney Carey.

Win or lose, at the end of the day everyone is happy that the season wasn’t lost, especially the seniors.

“They are anxious to get back in the gym and get back to normal life as much as we can,” DeGroot said

.

AT A GLANCE

Past 3 years: 20-13 in 2019; 13-17 in 2018; 10-21 in 2017

Coaching Staff: Head coach Abby DeGroot, Ayli Voshell — assistant coach

2019 Statistical leaders returning

Kills: Bryleigh Rouse, SR, 248

Assists: Marlee Squires, SR, 385

Digs: Taylor Carey, JR, 264

Blocks: Abby Squires, SO, 51

2019 Upper Iowa Conference final v olleyball standings

Overall Conf

Turkey Valley 20-13 5-3

West Central 20-13 5-3

MFL-Mar-Mac 15-12 7-1

Central Elkader 14-21 4-4

Clayton Ridge 14-18 6-2

North Fayette Valley 12-15 6-2

Kee 7-20 2-7

South Winneshiek 3-26 1-8

Postville 1-22 1-7

2020 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 27, 4:30PM, at WATERLOO CHRISTIAN

Monday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. at WAPSIE VALLEY

Tuesday, Sept. 8, time TBA, at MAQUOKETA VALLEY

Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. at JESUP

Thursday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m., SOUTH WINNESHIEK

Thursday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m., at TURKEY VALLEY

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m., at KEE

Thursday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m., POSTVILLE

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m., at MFL MarMac

Thursday, Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m., at CENTRAL ELKADER

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m., NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY

Thursday, Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m., CLAYTON RIDGE