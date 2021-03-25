West Central and Wapsie Valley students were among several area school districts announced for All-State Individual Speech honors on Wednesday, by the Iowa High School Speech Association.
WEST CENTRAL
Erin Hamlett received an All-State nomination for her performance of “Dead Mom” in the category of Solo Musical Theater as part of the Individual State Speech competition.
This gives Hamlett three All-State nominations in her high school career, said speech coach Elaine VandeVorde. The nominations were in received last spring in Musical Theater and when Hamlett and Octavia George earned the All-State nomination for Large Group Speech this year.
Both girls receive a medal for each performance, and VandeVorde will order a banner to be hung in the school gym.
WAPSIE VALLEY
Christopher Tibbott received an All-State nomination for his Literary Program piece, titled “Mothers,” as part of the Individual State Speech competition.
For Tibbott, it is his second Individual All-State nomination, and his third overall. He received an individual nomination last year, and received a nomination last year for group speech, as did Olivia Hershey.
Tibbott will receive a medal. The school will receive a certificate that says they brought a performer to All-State.
Other area students receiving All-State Individual Speech nominations were:
NFV
Ayla Moss received All-State Individual honors in Expository Address, Mariya Yasinovsi received them in Poetry and Claire Britt in Storytelling.
STARMONT
Amanda Becker received All-State Individual honors in Acting.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG
Anna Schwake received All-State Individual honors in Acting.
TRIPOLI
McKenna Schaufenbuel received All-State Individual honors in After Dinner Speaking and Timothy Flaig did in Storytelling.