MAYNARD — West Central Community Schools is welcoming new staff and familiar faces to new roles for this fall, the district announced.
Junior high students will see three new teachers — Denise Menne, who previously taught second grade in the district; Kacey Hadden and Crystal Elliott.
Sonia Zamora will teach Spanish. She and her family will arrive in the United States in August.
Alyssa Cobie-Nuss will be the new at-risk coordinator and guidance counselor. She has multiple years of experience as a counselor in the Elkader school district.
Stacie VerMeer will teach elementary special education. She, along with her husband, Justin VerMeer, the new business manager, and children join the district from the Cresco area.
Superintendent Gary Benda has already joined the district and will be sharing his time with Starmont. Most recently teaching in the Burlington school district, he has five years experience as a superintendent for Columbus Community Schools.