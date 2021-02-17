NASHUA — A slow start proved too much for West Central girls basketball to overcome Tuesday night against Nashua-Plainfield. The Huskies won the Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinal, 56-39.
The Blue Devils finished the season with a 9-12 overall record, the program's best since 2011-12 when the team was 10-12. Last year's team was 8-13.
This was also the first year for Micah Ruroden as head coach.
Tuesday night in Nashua opened with the Huskies building a 15-point lead against the Blue Devils in the first quarter. West Central climbed back into the game, however, with a 12-3 run to finish the frame only 6 points down.
Nashua-Plainfield led 34-25 at the half.
West Central senior Marlee Squires led the first-half rally by scoring 9 of her 11 points. Senior Bryleigh Rouse added 6 of her 12 points.
West Central cut the deficit to 4 points in the third quarter, partially because they were able to contain junior Jennah Carpenter who scored 12 points in the first half. She contributed only 3 in the second. Nashua-Plainfield junior Breanna Hackman was another story, however. After scoring 8 points in the first half, she added 10 more in the second, making her the game's top scorer.
West Central was not able to grab a lead in the second half. While six Blue Devils scored in the first half, only three found the basket in the second. Only Marlee Squires and Rouse reached double figures for the game.
Nashua-Plainfield had three scorers finish in double figures, as senior Chloe Matthews added 14.
Nashua-Plainfield sank four 3-pointers in the first half, and two more in the second. West Central connected on three, one by Marlee Squires in the first half and two by sophomore Abby Squires in the second.
West Central outrebounded Nashua-Plainfield 26-18, but the Huskies made more than twice as many steals, grabbing 15 to the Blue Devils' 7.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC _ 13 _ 12 _ 10 _ 4 — 39
NP _ 19 _ 15 _ 7 _ 15 — 56
POINTS — Bryleigh Rouse 12, Marlee Squires 11, Abby Squires 8, Kaydence Martin 4, Aaliyah Gordon 2 and Emma Michels 2.
REBOUNDS — Michels 8, Rouse 4, Gordon 6, Abby Squires 5, Marlee Squires 2 and Martin 1.
ASSISTS — Marlee Squires 3, Michels 2, Gordon 2, Abby Squires 2, and Kylee Lickiss 1,
STEALS — Marlee Squires 5, Michels 1, Abby Squires 1.