WEST UNION — West Central Individual Speech students competed at State Speech on Tuesday at North Fayette Valley.
Erin Hamlett received three Division I ratings for singing “Dead Mom” from “Beetlejuice” in solo musical theater.
Carley Miller received two Division I’s and one Division II rating in the interpretive poetry category for delivering “Tale of Two Wolves” from one of the Cherokee Tribes of Native Americans.
Miller received three Division II’s for singing “Burn” from “Hamilton” in solo musical theater.
Gracelyn Neuman-Birchard received three division II’s (twos) in spontaneous speaking.
As a senior, this was Hamlett’s final speech performance of high school although she will take the stage for the spring play in April.
“Her exemplary talent will be greatly missed,” coach Elaine VandeVorde said. “She is a great encouragement to any student wanting to try speech or drama,” citing her “dedication and natural ease in which she performs.”
All-State nominations are expected out March 24 after 4 p.m. at ihssa.org/ie_all_state_nominations.html.