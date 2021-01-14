Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected for Some This Evening... .Through 8 PM, a band of moderate to heavy snow will be found mainly south of Interstate 94. Hourly snow rates will be in the half to 1 inch range. Travel will go from slippery to hazardous and potentially dangerous this evening. A lull in precipitation is looking likely for much of the area overnight before additional lighter snow moves in during the day Friday. Parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, closer to Interstate 35, are more likely to see a steadier snow through the entire time period. Confidence has recently decreased some with the final snow totals. This is due to radar and model trends showing that the heaviest snow may be shifting more toward western Wisconsin. In addition, questions remain on how much of a lull we see overnight and how far north and west said lull extends. Finally, warmer temperatures in the valleys may lower snow amounts some. As of now, expect totals of 6 to 10 inches in much of southeast Minnesota with lesser amounts elsewhere. Keep up to date on the weather and consider altering travel plans this evening. If you must travel, be sure to check road conditions prior to departing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&