West Central student Marlee Squires was among 12 juniors and seniors statewide who participated in the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s inaugural Student Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday.
IHSAA formed the committee in 2021 to assist the organization in its efforts to promote leadership, sportsmanship and integrity. The committee will also have the opportunity to offer a “student voice” as it pertains to programs of the IHSAA.
Squires has played basketball, softball, track and field and volleyball, she said in a survey on the IHSAA website.
“I look forward to providing input as a multi-sport athlete from a small school,” she said.
Member schools could make nominations. In the first year, six juniors and six seniors were selected. The application was open to all students, regardless of gender, however Squires appeared to be the only girl selected.
IHSAA also shared her answer as to which historical figure she would choose to have dinner with.
“If I could have dinner with anyone in history, I would have dinner with Rosa Parks,” Squires wrote. “I would want to ask her if she knew how big of an impact she was making on history. I would tell her about the difference she has made and how she’s still influencing people to this day.”
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}