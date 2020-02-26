DES MOINES — West Marshall Coach Fred Zeller is the 2020 basketball recipient of the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award. He will be honored at halftime of the Class 3A State Championship Friday, March 6.
The IGHSAU’s Golden Plaque of Distinction honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.
Zeller completed his 49th season of coaching basketball in 2020. He began his coaching career as a junior high coach at Vinton in 1971 before becoming the head coach at LaPorte City in 1974. He coached LaPorte City for 14 seasons, moving to Southeast Polk for two years and he just finished his 30th season at West Marshall.
Zeller's teams have captured 14 conference titles and six state tournament berths. He is the winningest active girls basketball coach in the state and his career mark of 698-325 ranks ninth on Iowa's all-time list.
Zeller was a middle school math teacher for 35 years and coached high school girls track for over 30 years. As a head baseball coach, he had nearly 300 wins and coached five state tournament teams.
Zeller has been named District and Regional Coach of the Year several times. In 2003 he was inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame and was also honored as the 2016-2017 NFHS Iowa Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Zeller has four children and 11 grandchildren. His wife, Linda, serves as a volunteer assistant coach with the West Marshall basketball team.