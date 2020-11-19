WEST UNION — The West Union Police Department’s fleet has probably never been more up-to-date, not only in terms of age of vehicles, but also in technology.
The force now has three new vehicles, two of which are hybrids that run off batteries. The two Ford Explorers are both hybrids, meaning they can run off battery power or off of gasoline if the need arises. They were both purchased about a month ago from Wilbur Ford in West Union.
Police Chief Paul Becthold reported that in the one month the vehicles have been in service, they have saved the department almost half of what it typically costs a month for fuel.
“In 2018 the average cost per month was $1,330. In 2019 it was $1068. In October our fuel expense was $660,” Becthold said.
He says the vehicles are ran under battery power almost all of the time they are used in patrolling in town.
“If they need to be charged, all we have to do is run them off the gas power for a short time until they are charged back up, then go back to electrical power,” the chief said.
Becthold assures the hybrids perform as well as traditional combustion engine vehicles.
“There’s really no difference,” he said.
The department also has a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Becthold said vehicle replacement became a priority as the repair bills for the old vehicles started getting “hefty.”
The new vehicles have three-year warranties.
The old fleet consisted of two 2013 Chevrolet Tahoes and a 2016 Dodge Charger. Trade in value for the two Tahoes was $12,000, and the Charger was sold for $15,000.
One of the new Explorers has been designated as a K-9 vehicle to transport the Department’s K-9 Koda.
“It has a built-in kennel and a ‘door popper’ to allow for Koda’s release without someone physically opening door, and it has a heat sensor to override the air conditioning so the dog doesn’t get too hot,” Becthold said.
The chief said the hybrid vehicles are already gaining popularity with other departments in the area including Oelwein and the Fayette County Sheriff .
“We have to do everything we can to control our budget. If we can cut $500 a month in fuel costs, that’s money the city can allocate somewhere else. With the city’s proactive energy renewal practices, it only seems fit that we should have hybrid vehicles,” Becthold said.