WEST UNION — After four years, Nick McIntyre will retire as of Oct. 12 as the West Union city administrator, capping a career that includes decades of work in private sector manufacturing and before that in farming.
The City Council on Monday accepted his resignation and will begin a search for his successor.
He said it was simply time for “calling it a career,” he said on Wednesday, as he praised the “very good” people of West Union and Northeast Iowa.
McIntyre began his tenure as city administrator on Oct. 10, 2016. The 1972 graduate of North High School said upon his hiring at age 62 that he was excited to work for his hometown.
After high school graduation and a year at Upper Iowa University, McIntyre began farming in the mid-1970s, before going to work in 1984 for CamCar in Decorah. He worked his way up top plant manager.
His path back to West Union began when he moved on to become director of manufacturing at Art’s Way. He became plant manager of a newly opened West Union location. The plant later closed as the farm economy stumbled and Art’s Way moved the operations back to its headquarters in Armstrong.
“My time with the City of West Union has been challenging but fantastic,” McIntyre wrote in his letter of resignation to the mayor. “Working with two different mayors and councils, I can appreciate the effort those volunteers give the community of West Union.”
He added: “We have an amazing community that represents the best in all of us. I am confident that the city will continue to thrive and be the town that everyone is proud of.”
