WEST UNION — While two lawsuits involving the West Union Police Department are moving through the courts, the City Council moved ahead with hiring a new full-time patrol officer on Monday.
The council approved the hiring of Colton Hanson, who graduated in the spring from Hawkeye Community College with a degree in police science.
“Colton stood out in all the areas of the interview process,” said West Union Police Chief Paul Becthold was quoted in the The Union newspaper of Fayette County. “His performance on the agility testing as well as his background check were phenomenal. We are excited to add him to the department.”
After the council approved the hire, Hanson said, “I’m excited to serving this community now and for many years to come. Since I decided to go into law enforcement I’ve wanted to be part of a small community like West Union.”
A trial is still pending in the lawsuit filed by former West Union Police Officer Sierra Fox against the city, Becthold and City Administrator Nick McIntyre. Fox claims she was the target of sexual harassment and discrimination and when she reported it she faced retaliation.
A trial scheduling conference has been set for 10:15 a.m. Sept. 26 in Fayette County District Court.
In another matter, the city filed a notice to have a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Willys H. Fritz moved out of the Fayette County District Court system and into the U.S. District Court for the Northern District Of Iowa, eastern division.
The family claims recklessness by then-West Union police officer Bryson Hennigar and the absence of proper training by the city led to a traffic crash in 2017 that killed Fritz.
Hennigar no longer is a police officer with West Union.