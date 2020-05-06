West Union man airlifted to LaCrosse hospital after run over by tractor

A rural West Union man is being treated for injuries at Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, after he was run over by a tractor shortly before noon Wednesday.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Alan Lauer, 60, of West Union, was operating a 6270 Massey Ferguson tractor in the 27000 block of Muskrat Road, rural West Union. Lauer had stopped the tractor and got out, and the tractor rolled backwards, running over him.
The sheriff’s office was called to the scene at 11:33 a.m. Lauer was transported by Tri State Ambulance to Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union and then airlifted by Gundersen Air to the hospital in LaCrosse. His condition was not known at press time.
Assisting the sheriff’s office were West Union Police Department, Iowa DNR and Tri State Ambulance.