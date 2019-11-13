WEST UNION — A West Union man already on the state’s sex offender registry is accused of trying to sexually exploit a 9-year-old girl.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Allen Ray Love Jr.,47, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, after searching his home in West Union. Several electronic devices were seized for forensic examination and Love was incarcerated in the county jail.
He made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning on the class C felony charge of enticing a minor under 13, as well a violation of the state sex offender registry, first offense. His bail was set at $20,000 cash only.
Parole violation charges are pending.
A no contact order is in place.
Love has been employed at a meat-and-poultry company, but qualified for a court-appointed attorney.
The arrest came at the end of a week-long investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the criminal complaint, in the last two months Love asked the girl, who he knows, to disrobe and let him see her privates. When she did not, he asked for photographs. He sent photographs of his privates to her phone.
Love was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 2006. His victim was a girl between the ages of 14-17, according to the sex offender registry.
Originally charged with second-degree sexual abuse and incest, he pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse as part of a negotiated deal with prosecution, according to online court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $1,000. The incest charge was dismissed.