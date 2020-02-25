WEST UNION — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation Friday, Feb. 21, of a reported sexual assault of a 15-year-old female. A search warrant was executed at the home of James Douglas Hill, 22, of West Union, where investigators collected physical evidence of a sexual assault.
Hill was attested for third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he was held on a $10,000 bond. He bonded out the following day and was released.
The West Union Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office with this search and arrest.