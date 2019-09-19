A West Union man died and a Fayette woman was seriously injured following a head-on collision of two pickup trucks a mile south of Fayette Wednesday morning.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 7:24 a.m. that a two-vehicle crash had just occurred on Highway 150 near South Klock Road.
Deputies determined Kayla Deen Taylor, 27, of Fayette, was northbound in a 2005 Ford F150 truck when a southbound red 1997 Ford F250 truck crossed the center line, entered the opposite lane of traffic and hit Taylor head-on.
The driver of the southbound truck, Benjamin John Campbell, 34, of West Union, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Taylor sustained serious injuries and was transported from the accident site via AirCare ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and the highway was closed to through traffic for some time.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Fayette Ambulance, Fayette Fire Department, Fayette Police, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher reports the accident is being investigated by his office’s Technical Collision Investigator.