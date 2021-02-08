ST. LUCAS — A 57-year-old West Union man was transported by helicopter to a hospital after he was pinned beneath a forklift Saturday afternoon.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, it received a report at 1:09 p.m. about an accident at a residence on Nature Road near St. Lucas. Glen Yost had been operating a fork lift on an icy driveway while moving equipment when it tipped over onto its side, pinning Yost’s leg under it.
Responders arrived and freed Yost from the fork lift and he was air lifted from the scene by Gundersen Air to be treated for injuries.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by TriState Ambulance, St. Lucas Fire, and Waucoma First Responders.