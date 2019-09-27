WEST UNION — A northeast Fayette County man wound up with non-life-threatening injuries this week when the tractor he was operating rolled.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 1:45 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call about a tractor rollover on 210th Street west of M Avenue, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
James Paul Begalske, 64, of West Union, was operating a Farmall 450 tractor westbound on 210th Street when the tractor had an equipment malfunction causing it to enter the north ditch and overturn, the sheriff said.
Begalske was transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance and West Union Fire Department.
Earlier this summer, a lawn tractor rollover claimed the life of a rural Waucoma man. On Tuesday afternoon, July 2, he was mowing a steep ditch when his lawn tractor overturned pinning him underneath. He died shortly after the accident.
Last week, Iowa marked Farm Safety Week. The Iowa Farm Safety Council and Iowa State University issued news releases encouraging Iowans to put farm safety into practice by:
• Using only tractors that have rollover protective structures (ROPS).
• Saying no to extra riders on tractors
• Retrofitting operating tractors with ROPS
• Understanding that people near tractors may be obscured from the operator’s sight.