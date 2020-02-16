WEST UNION — West Union has been named one of Iowa’s 2020 Healthy Hometown Communities.
“It’s nice to be recognized for our efforts to improve our city as we have,” said West Union City Administrator, Nick McIntyre. “We have been able to receive the recognition we have only through the help and guidance of Gundersen Palmer Community Health.
“Jessica Wegner from Home Health has been incredible with finding projects, and coming up with ideas for the community. “I would certainly say this is a group effort!”
“She has been remarkable in helping the City fi nd resources,” added West Union Deputy Clerk, Amie Johansen of Palmer Community Home Health.
“This award is powered by Wellmark, and their representative, Aaron Swanson, provides some amazing guidance,” said Johansen. “Members of the community and the city, have worked hard to put these projects together, and the benefits have been wonderful.”
During the Feb. 6 Iowa Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony in West Des Moines, West Union was recognized for its accomplishments in health improvement initiatives within the community.
“We are pleased to present West Union with a Healthy Hometown Community Award,” said Jami Haberl, Iowa Healthiest State Initiative executive director.
“The city has earned the title of 2020 Healthy West Union and will also receive $5,000 to continue the important work of improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of the community.”
“A lot of community efforts and projects helped make this a reality,” said Johansen.
Some of the projects that helped earn the recognition are:
• newly painted crosswalks to aid in community walk ability;
• installation of a bike/walk lane on Lincoln Way;
• the development of a mobile teaching kitchen through Gunderson Palmer Community Health;
• the addition of the Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital outdoor lobby;
• and the development of a “grow with us” program at Kaleidoscope Kids ChildCare (KKCC) Center.
“Each one of these projects would not have been possible without the help and effort of members of the community,” said Johansen.
“The outdoor lobby bench was built by Neal Bentley’s class at the high school, the Fayette County Master Gardeners worked with KKCC to get the garden going,” she continued. “The teaching kitchen traveled throughout the community, giving people lessons on healthy meals, and snacks.”
“The city of West Union is so grateful for all the help we have received from the team members at Healthy Hometown and Wellmark,” said McIntyre. “The expertise and systems partner with our Champions here in West Union to push us to becoming a healthier community and finding the ways we can change our community to make the healthy choice an easier choice.”
West Union was surprised by the $5,000 cash donation.
“We didn’t even know we would be receiving this, so we have no plans for it as of now,” said Johansen. “We plan on some meetings to brain-storm where this money should be spent. There is always a project that could use a little more funding. We want this money to be reinvested in more community driven, healthy initiatives.
“We have started down a wonderful track, and we just want to keep the momentum going.”