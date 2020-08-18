OSSIAN — The fourth and final live summer performance at the Ossian Educational and Performance Pavilion, featuring Steve Schroeder, will be at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23. Admission is free.
Schroeder grew up in West Union and resides in La Crosse, Wis., where he is a teacher and a country artist. At the age of 24, he began performing in venues such as bars, at weddings and private parties.
A singer/songwriter, he has had the opportunity to open up for nationally touring artists such as CJ Solar and Randy Houser.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the event on the lawn at Carey’s Park in Ossian.