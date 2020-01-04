WEST UNION — The West Union City Council has twice rejected a mediated settlement in a discrimination lawsuit brought by a former police officer, and now a former reserve officer has filed suit echoing accusations of the first, according to court documents.
Former West Union canine officer Sierra Fox first filed her lawsuit in Fayette County District Court on May 21, 2019, alleging discrimination and sexual harassment by Police Chief Paul Bechtold and City Administrator Nick McIntyre. It is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 3, 2021.
Former West Union reserve officer Daniel Moore, who said he was recruited by Bechtold to the West Union Police Department in November 2018, filed suit Dec. 10, 2019.
Moore has not “been asked or allowed” to work as a reserve officer for West Union since December 2018.
Moore accuses the chief, administrator and city of discrimination against him because he is gay. He said he was retaliated against after he sent a text message to Bechtold about issues in the department, including the treatment of Fox by another officer.
Moore sent that text after an officer “interrogated” him following a Dec. 13, 2018, incident when Moore used a Taser on a hospital patient who lunged at Fox. The officer was threatening and aggressive, the lawsuit says.
Moore’s lawsuit also makes claims about that officer making negative comments about LGBTQ individuals.
Moore filed a written complaint on Jan. 18, 2019, about sexual discrimination and unequal treatment in the department against Fox, the lawsuit says.
Moore is also suing the city for unpaid wages.
In Moore’s lawsuit he makes some of the same claims that Fox did in hers about the chief saying disparaging things about her competence and sexual slurs about her.
Moore also claims Bechtold made false and misleading statements to a potential employer.
Moore’s lawsuit came not a month after representatives of the city and Fox had a daylong mediation session on Nov. 15, 2019, during which they reached a settlement deal. Pending City Council approval, Fox would receive less than $200,000 to settle, according to a letter from Fox’s legal team and the city’s. The agreement also had an undisclosed concession sought by the city.
The City Council rejected the settlement later that month, and did so after Fox’s attorneys reached out again in the Dec. 3, 2019, letter.
“We can’t imagine your clients grasps just how fortunate the City was to have the opportunity to mediate the case at this juncture,” says the letter signed by attorneys Katie Evin Carlson and Nate Borland. “The end result was Officer Fox agreeing to settle this case for an amount which was just 15% of the initial settlement proposal. That isn’t because our initial settlement proposal was outlandish. It is because Officer Fox was willing to compromise we to get this ordeal put behind her by the end of the year. We cannot understand why the Council would not want to do the same.”
Fox’s initial settlement proposal was $1.325 million, which is in line with “a conservative estimate a reasonable jury could award,” the letter says.
The letter says the council rejected the settlement offer against the advice of McIntyre and West Union Mayor Adam Keller.