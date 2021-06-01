Over the weekend some residents reported seeing activity at the west water tower, specifically, workers on top of the water tower. City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane confirmed the workers were subcontracted by general contractor Maguire Iron of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to prepare, sandblast, primer and paint the 190-ft. water tower on 13th Avenue Southwest, a block south of West Charles Street.
Kane explained this is the next phase of the million-dollar project. The workers welded fittings around the dome of the tower, to which rods were attached. Cables now hang to the ground from the ends of the rods that will be used to raise and lower tent sections encasing the tower while sandblasting of the lead paint is done. This is all part of limiting the environmental impact of particles of lead paint flying into the atmosphere.
Kane explained inside the tent there will be zero pressure while the sandblasting is going on, with blowers above forcing all the paint fragments to fall straight to the ground. The residue will be cleaned up off the ground and placed in containers for hazardous waste disposal.
“It’s going to be interesting to see this being done. This is the first tower we have had cleaned and painted like this,” Kane said. “The last time that tower was painted was in 1986. Some of those policies weren’t in place back then.” He added there is no lead paint inside the tower. That was removed prior to the last paint job.
Kane said it’s his understanding that the “curtain” surrounding the tower will be raised and lowered each day the crew is working. It will not be left up in order to safeguard against wind or bad weather blowing it around.
The tower, which holds 500,000 gallons of water, was drained a few weeks ago in preparation for this next part of the project. The east water tower at Oelwein Middle School also holds 500,000 gallons and is being supplied by the city’s three wells. Kane said citizens do not need to worry, they will not run out of water.
After the water tower is sandblasted of all the old paint, it will be cleaned inside and out. Then it will be primed and painted. The dome of the tower will be silver with “Oelwein” and the new city logo on it. The belly of the tower and legs will be dark blue.
Kane previously said the city had to come up with the money for the project since it is considered maintenance work. Over several years, the city has been putting money aside in anticipation of this project. Completion of the project is still a couple of months away, he said.
The west water tower was constructed and put into operation in 1937. At 190 feet, it is the second tallest water tower in Iowa.