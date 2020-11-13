OELWEIN — Work on the city’s west water tower began recently with employees from Maguire Iron of Sioux Falls, South Dakota onsite. City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane reports the work this fall is considered the first phase or repair phase of the project. Cleaning and repainting of the water tower will be done in the spring.
“Right now, the crew is doing metal work and repairs to meet the DNR ‘ten state standards for water and wastewater facilities,’” Kane said. “They should be done around Dec. 1 and then we can get the tower back online. Right now, the tower is drained and shut off away from the system.”
Kane added that residents do not have to worry about running out of water, as the city’s three wells are all working through the water tower at the Middle School and providing water throughout the town. The three wells are named by the years they were established, the 42 well is at the corner of Third Avenue and Second Street Northeast, the 80 well is located a couple blocks west of Sacred Heart, and the 59 well is near the Middle School. The two water towers are supplied from these three wells. After the fall work is completed, the west tower will be filled again through the winter and then drained for the spring work.
The west water tower was constructed and put into operation in 1937. At 190 feet, it is the second tallest water tower in the state. Kane explained that the Middle School water tower is only 90 feet tall, and that there is 100 feet difference between the two because of the fall of the land, with the Middle School tower built on a high hill in 1959. Each water tower holds 500,000 gallons of water.
The last time the west water tower was painted was 34 years ago, back in 1986, so Kane says it was definitely time to give it some needed attention. He said the workers this fall will also be doing some things on the tower so the shroud can be put in place for work in the spring. At that time, the tower will be completed tented to safeguard against contamination for lead paint removal. Then it will be cleaned and repainted inside and out.
Kane said the total cost of the project is approximately $1 million. The city had to come up with the money since it is considered maintenance work.
“The city has been putting money aside for years for this project,” Kane said. “The water tower will look nice with its new paint job in the spring.”