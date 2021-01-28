MAYNARD — Being a volunteer firefighter in a rural community means being on call at all hours of the day or night. Being a fire chief for a small rural fire department elevates the call to service and responsibility many times over. It’s a type of dedication and desire to help others in times of dire need, while putting your life on the line for your neighbors, that comes from the very soul. Don Westendorf of the Maynard Fire Department has been that kind of fire chief.
People in the community say Don is the kind of guy that feels responsible for the safety of each and every resident, caring for them all as though they were his own family.
His career with the Maynard Fire Department spans 28 years, with the past 14 serving as it fire chief. At last Monday’s monthly department meeting, Don announced he is stepping down as fire chief. It was a difficult decision, but necessary due to medical reasons.
Longtime friend and fellow firefighter Bob Puls clarified that Don is staying on in the department as a volunteer firefighter, just stepping back from fire chief duties.
“We worked together quite a bit over the years,” said Puls, who marks 40 years with the fire department this year. “I served as his assistant chief when he took over as chief. We learned from each other.”
Puls said as some of the department’s firefighters are aging, a younger group of volunteers has come along with the desire to look after the community. He said he and Don have welcomed the addition of a younger set. They can now enjoy taking on more supervisory roles as rewards for many years of service. Puls’ son Jason is taking over as fire chief.
“He is respected as a fireman and he and his wife are respected in the community. They are really good people,” Puls said.
Don and his wife Sylvia have also raised a family of five in Maynard and have a vested interested in the community as business owners of Maynard Auto Service and Sylvia’s Flower Shop, both on Main Street.
Two years ago, as Don and fellow volunteers were planning the 100th year anniversary of the Maynard Fire Department, he told the Daily Register they have come a long way since the bucket brigade and horse-drawn pumper days. He said the growth and modernization of the department has been made possible through grants, taxation from the township and very generous residents, along with estate bequests. Today, the fire department’s equipment includes a pumper, pumper tanker, tanker, grass truck and rescue van, along with an ATV for search and rescue. As of the 100th anniversary there were 26 firefighters and eight first responders, of which four serve dual roles.
“The Maynard community is extremely appreciative of Don’s many years as firefighter and fire chief. He has served his community well,” said longtime family friend and retired city clerk Lois Erickson. “He is appreciated by everybody in the community.”
City of Maynard Superintendent Dan Howard said it was always obvious how much Don liked being fire chief.
“He worked his tail off and loved his job. He has been a good fire chief for Maynard,” Dan said. “He is leaving the job in good hands. Jason (Puls) will have big shoes to fill but will handle it well.”
At Monday night’s meeting the traditional transfer of helmets was made. Don handed over his fire chief’s helmet to new Fire Chief Jason Puls; Jason handed his assistant chief’s helmet to new Assistant Chief Caleb Baker and Baker turned over his lieutenant’s helmet to new Lieutenant Shane Kappmeyer. Rounding out the meeting was re-election of officers, Captain Tom Bloom, Medical Director Mark Wegner, Assistant Medical Director Bonnie West, Safety Officers Bob Puls and Brad Struve, and Secretary/Treasurer Shane Kappmeyer.