Westgate Fire and Rescue Spring Breakfast, drive through, dine in or carry out, 7 a.m. to noon at the fire station. Drive through breakfast of biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns, eggs, pancakes, sausage and cinnamon roll. Dine in/carry out, choice of sausage, bacon, hashbrowns, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, fruit, pudding, cinnamon rolls and assorted beverages. Free will donation.
Westgate Firemen's spring breakfast Sunday
Deb Kunkle
