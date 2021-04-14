WEST UNION — A Westgate man sentenced to life in prison for killing a 4-week-old boy is appealing the conviction.
On March 9, a Fayette County jury found Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, guilty of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony. He was convicted of killing the 4-week-old boy his girlfriend was fostering.
The trial lasted five days beginning Wednesday, March 3.
Hettinger was sentenced April 5 to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.
Hettinger filed a notice of appeal April 8 to the Supreme Court.