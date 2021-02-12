The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Westgate at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, on report of a burglary. Deputies discovered Bryan Lee Rodas, 43, of Westgate had burglarized a residence and several firearms were stolen. Northeast Iowa law enforcement agencies were notified to apprehend Rodas if located. Rodas was later found in Waterloo at the Isle Casino where authorities attempted to stop him.
Rodas then led authorities on a two-county chase on Highway 20, which included Iowa State Patrol, DNR, Black Hawk and Buchanan County sheriff’s offices and Waterloo and Independence police departments. Rodas was arrested and taken to Black Hawk County Jail on local charges.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office seized the vehicle he was driving and conducted a search warrant on it. Several guns, money and methamphetamine were recovered during the search.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed charges of first degree burglary, a Class B felony, possession of methamphetamine, stalking, a Class D felony and two counts of violation of an order of protection. If convicted he could face more than 30 years in prison.