WESTGATE — The community of Westgate held its annual talent show at the Opera House on Friday, Aug. 2. Miss Westgate was introduced and given the duty of introducing and presenting a plaque to this year's parade grand marshals, Denny and Jeanine Tellin.
Decker also asked a few simple questions of the candidates in the running for Little Mister and Little Miss Westgate, which were selected later in the program to be crowned.
The talent show provided everyone with a variety of entertainment, from sketches of ‘Who’s on First,’ by Daryon Allwood and Braden Wolff who had the crowd roaring in laughter, as did Jason Decker, who did a variety of animal sounds including a turkey, pig and monkey.
Music entertainment was provided with talent show performers such as Harold Fitz, who did covers of Elvis and Garth Brooks. Chloe Huckins also added some acoustic performances.
The Melody Moms took the stage and sang “To Know Him Is To Love Him,” “Grandma’s Feather Bed” and “God Bless the USA.”
The big finale show's was the "Blue Brothers" act.