What’s New in County 22?

Lately at the sheriff’s office we have been receiving a lot of calls from citizens reporting scams. One lately was a gentleman who had ordered something through eBay. He was contacted by the seller stating he needed to go purchase eBay money cards to pay for it. He purchased them and gave the seller the numbers and they advised him it didn’t work to get a 2nd and 3rd. This is a scam as the seller had no intention on sending him the merchandise he ordered.
Another scam I actually received a phone call on was a caller or robo-call stating there was criminal activity on my social security number and they had a warrant for my arrest. This is a scammer attempting to get you to send them money on a false claim.
A third scam going around is someone calling you that they are with Amazon Prime and there is a charge on your account. They talk you into going to a store to purchase a Google play card and request the numbers on it. This is also a scammer attempting to get free money.
This last one my father received a couple years ago and it is going around here again. The caller states your grandchild is in jail and needs bond money. Scammers can use the internet to find some information about you and figure your grandchild’s name. They lure you into going to get money for the bond when in fact your grandchild is not in jail.
A lot of scammers change their caller ID so it is impossible for us to retrace. They can even change their phone number to look like a local number from our area. This is called spoofing. Feel free to contact us to report it if you feel scammed. You may also contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Communications Commission by looking them up on the internet.
Here are some tips from the FBI to help protect you.
How to Protect Yourself
• Remember that companies generally don’t contact you to ask for your username or password.
• Don’t click on anything in an unsolicited email or text message. Look up the company’s phone number on your own (don’t use the one a potential scammer is providing), and call the company to ask if the request is legitimate.
• Carefully examine the email address, URL, and spelling used in any correspondence. Scammers use slight differences to trick your eye and gain your trust.
• Be careful what you download. Never open an email attachment from someone you don’t know and be wary of email attachments forwarded to you.
• Set up two-factor (or multi-factor) authentication on any account that allows it, and never disable it.
• Be careful with what information you share online or on social media. By openly sharing things like pet names, schools you attended, family members, and your birthday, you can give a scammer all the information they need to guess your password or answer your security questions.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi