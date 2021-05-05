I have had a lot of people calling me wondering if they should renew their gun permit and/or how to do it. Iowa’s new weapon permit law HF756 was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds into law on April 2, 2021. This does not take effect until July 1, 2021. A permit to carry will not be required in order to carry handguns in the State of Iowa as long as the individual is not otherwise prohibited by state or federal law from carrying or possessing a firearm and abides by all other provisions in the new law.
We are still trying to evaluate the language of the new law in order to interpret both new and modified code sections, and to better understand their impact on law enforcement and on Iowans in general by working with the Iowa Department of Public Safety. A question came up yesterday in my office about hunters needing a permit to carry a long gun loaded in a vehicle with this new law. While writing this article I noticed the law states a permit is not needed for handguns. I did not see anything about long guns so I would guess a permit is needed, but I would have to research that further.
My personal opinion is that if you already have a concealed carry permit, you might as well renew it in case something changes down the road. If you plan to carry in a different state with permit reciprocity while traveling, you will need a permit. Also it may save you some time if you are purchasing a firearm, otherwise they have to run a background check on you before you purchase.
More information can be found out about the new weapon permit law at; https://dps.iowa.gov/hf756-iowas-new-weapon-permit-law
Currently our front door is locked for COVID-19 but you are welcome to stop, push the buzzer to get in, and renew your permits here during business hours. Please wear a mask, bring your driver’s license or a colored copy of your driver’s license. Bring your training certificate if you have it, but we may have it on file. You may renew your permit no more than 30 days before it expires or no more than 30 days after the expiration date for a fee of $25. If you are too early or late it costs you $50. New applications are also $50. The photo ID’s are not processed anymore. The application is sent to the state and they will send you a laminated card permit.
If you would like to apply by mail, send you money, colored copy of your driver’s license, and fill out the application which can be found at; https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/administrative-services/weapons-permit
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe.