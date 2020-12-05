What’s New in County 22?

With the uptick in COVID-19 cases we have been trying our best to make sure our office and jail stay COVID-19 clear.
Employees are wearing masks and our office is still closed to the public with very little appointments because most everything may be done via email or mail. We have had a few employees get the virus, and I believe right now all have recovered with little if any spreading within the department.
The best rule of thumb in our office is to wear your mask, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick or even think you are sick.
We also have two machines I purchased call a Hydroxyl/Ionized Hydro-peroxide generator. It is an air purifier and deodorizer that removes odors, kills germs and cleans the air. While there is no test to prove it can kill COVID-19 it is believed it does. It also kills the flu, colds and etc. that are airborne.
Another small purchase we made was in a UV light that we put in an unoccupied room and run for 20 or more minutes to kill the COVID-19. Once again it is believed to kill the COVID-19, but we are not for sure.
Implicit bias and de-escalation training
Another thing we are in the process of is taking some training on implicit bias and de-escalation training which was passed earlier this year by the Iowa House and Senate and required by law enforcement to take annually.
There are four major parts of the bills:
1. Revoking law enforcement certifications for officers who were fired or resigned due to serious misconduct while working from receiving certification in Iowa.
2. Bans the use of chokeholds unless officers believe their lives are at risk.
3. Grants the Iowa Attorney General’s Office the power to investigate and prosecute an officer who committed a criminal offense that leads to someone’s death.
4. Requires all law enforcement agencies to provide annual implicit bias and de-escalation training.
I took the training yesterday via webinar (computer) and took several notes to implement this into our policy and procedures.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and have a safe fall season.