What’s New in County 22?

I had the opportunity to meet a couple of bikers that stopped in to see me recently. “Chief” and “Bear” introduced themselves from the Cedar River Iowa Chapter organization called B.A.C.A. (Bikers Against Child Abuse)
B.A.C.A. exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. They exist as a body of bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. They stand ready to lend support to their wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization. They work in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children. They desire to send a clear message to all involved with the abused child that this child is part of their organization, and that they are prepared to lend their physical and emotional support to them by affiliation and their physical presence. They stand ready to shield these children from further abuse. They do not condone the use of violence or physical force in any manner, however, if circumstances arise as such that they are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, they stand ready to be that obstacle.
After the initial visit, two B.A.C.A. members are assigned as the child’s primary contacts. They will remain in close contact with the child. B.A.C.A. supports each child based upon their individual needs. Some of these services may include physical presence at the home, visiting the child at school, therapy needs, etc.
A recent study has shown B.A.C.A. children achieve a statistical significance in:
Improved Self Confidence
Diminished Regressive Behavior
Increased Feeling of Safety
Empowerment to Testify
Better Communication
Reduced Feelings of Guilt
Decreased Negative Behaviors
A Sense of Belonging, Acceptance
Independence and Much More
