What’s New in County 22?

Recently we have had a lot of incidents regarding alcohol. OWI’s, public intoxication, assaults and a few stolen vehicles. I think everyone is ready to get out with the warmer weather and pandemic upon us to do some outdoor activities. Please drink responsibly and have a designated driver.
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division recently sent us a brochure with information on a new mobile app people may utilize to assist them in identifying a person’s age when selling alcohol or nicotine with their smart phones. Here is some information they supplied to us.
The Iowa ABD Age to Purchase App allows users to scan driver’s licenses with their smartphone. No personal information of the customer is stored on the device. The built-in scanning function uses the camera feature on the device to scan the barcode on the driver’s license to quickly determine age and validity. The app also gives users access to view similar to the desktop calendars previously issued by the ABD.
Anyone that is looking for assistance in determining the age of customers while selling or serving alcohol, tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products should use this app.
The app also contains links to ABD’s two online training programs, I-PACT and I-Pledge, which help teach responsible selling and servicing of alcohol, tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products.
The Iowa ABD Age to Purchase App is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe.