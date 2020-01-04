Once again, we have responded to some burglaries in our area. This time it was the Mederville area but with great teamwork, public assistance, and one of the residents having a camera set up we were able to solve the case.
We live in a rural community and we need our neighbors to be our eyes and ears. If you see something suspicious, do not be afraid to call it into dispatch or write down a license plate number. If you have your neighbors watching your house while you are away, have them grab your mail so it does not look like you are gone.
I have always encouraged cameras. Home security systems are getting more common but can also be a little pricey. Home security systems generally work when an alarm is activated. A message is sent to the company you purchased the system from. They monitor your alarms and in turn contact our dispatch to send an officer to check it out. Home security systems provide around the clock protection, and they connect your home to experts who can step in when something unexpected happens. Alarms generally come with the package and can be a good crime deterrent.
Secure your windows. Windows are almost as popular as doors when it comes to burglary entry points. The harder it is for someone to get their hands on your things the more likely it is that the burglary will stop. Make sure yours are locked down.
Motion lights will alert anyone in your home, and even neighbors to the presence of a burglary. The last thing a burglar wants is attention, so motion lights may be enough to make them change their mind and run away. However, these can be set off by animals outside so they do not work as well if you have domestic pets outside.
Smart locks go a step further than the traditional deadbolt, as they allow you to manage your lock remotely through a smartphone app. This ensures that you are never left wondering whether you locked the door and will alert you whenever someone enters with your code.
The doorbell camera is even a step beyond a smart lock, as it allows you to see who is at your front door through a tiny camera mounted in your doorbell. These doorbells alert you when there is motion or suspicious activity. They have been used a lot to catch “porch pirates” or people taking packages from your front porch that have been delivered.
Trail cameras are one of my favorites. They are usually inexpensive and can link to your cell phone. You can set them up and hide them to an extent. They also work great for trespassers in hunting areas. Recently we had a deer hunter trespassing on someone else’s property and he was caught on a trail camera. He had to pay a hefty fine. For a first offense trespassing while deer hunting the fine is $330. Second offense $735 and 3rd $1,400!
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov, or stop by to see me.