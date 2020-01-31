This month in my article, I would like to talk about our courthouse and county office security program with 173 years of law enforcement experience!
When I became the sheriff of Clayton County in 2009, I reviewed the duties of the sheriff, which are spelled out in the Code of Iowa law section 331.653. One of the duties of the sheriff is to provide a bailiff and other law enforcement service to district judges, district associated judges, and associate juvenile judges and judicial magistrates of county upon request.
Throughout my career, I remember incidents of being called to the courthouse for unruly customers or even assaults taking place in the courtroom. I remember talking to Clayton County attorney at the time, Kevin Clefisch, about this and he made the comment he was in favor of security at the courthouse. You have a building, no matter which office you are in, that could develop into a high-tension situation whether you have court, are paying taxes, registering a vehicle, etc.
At the time, Dave Tschantz was a reserve deputy for us and agreed to work security/bailiff at the courthouse during court. The positive feedback with having security at the courthouse “snowballed” and Dave ran with it. He assisted in implementing policies, made improvements, and educated personnel of safety concerns.
Since that time, we supply full-time courthouse and county office building security with the use of current or former law enforcement part-time employees. I believe this benefits us because of their knowledge, experience, and ability to communicate with the public. The funds to pay their salary is taken mostly out of revenue from room and board at the jail. Courthouse security’s first vehicle used to get to the courthouse and other offices was a drug forfeiture vehicle we seized which cost nothing to the taxpayer. We also obtained a free walk through metal detector prior to entering court from the 10-33 government program.
Dave Tschantz is the head of our courthouse security. He is a veteran and former trooper for the Iowa State Patrol with 53 years of law enforcement experience. Paul Bazyn is the former Elkader Police Chief and has 43 years of law enforcement experience. John Bell is our Chief Reserve Deputy/Transport Officer and has 32 years of law enforcement experience. Bruce Trapp is a Reserve Deputy and the former Manchester Police Chief with 45 years of experience. That totals 173 years of law enforcement experience supplying residents and employees of Clayton County comfort in knowing we have courthouse and county office security!
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe.