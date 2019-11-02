This month for “What’s New in County 22” I would like to revamp an article I did years ago to enlighten everyone on the day-to-day activities of an inmate at the Clayton County Jail.
During the night, the inmates are locked down into their cell. The inmates are woken up at 7 a.m. and usually come out to the day room for breakfast. The day room is a larger cell area than their bunk area and consists of a stainless steel table, cement floor and walls.
There is a television out of their reach. We just switched from cable to a TV antennae this summer that gets around 40 basic channels. Therefore, this eliminated our monthly cable bill.
Breakfast is usually served around 7 a.m. This is a cold breakfast, which consists of cereal, milk, juice and coffee. They normally get 20 to 30 minutes to eat.
When they are done with breakfast, the jailer will distribute hygiene items. These items are logged down so we know what is in each cell. The inmates have until 10 a.m. to shower and clean up. The shower has no temperature control though we try to keep it lukewarm for them. It is also a push-button timed shower so there is no water waste.
At 11 a.m., lunch is served. This is picked up from Scenic Acres, which meets the state of Iowa nutritional guidelines and approved by a dietician.
On Mondays and Thursdays, they are given fresh laundry.
On Saturdays, male inmates may have visitors and Sundays females. Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. This is also limited to 15 minutes maximum to allow all inmates equal opportunity to visit and no more than six visitors a day.
Any day of the week, we allow them to go to the exercise room. The exercise room is a larger area with a cement floor and walls. It has a basketball hoop and a large window with fencing high off the ground that can be opened with a garage door opener. This is their fresh air. This area is also not heated during the winter or cooled during the summer and all of it conforms to the Iowa Jail Inspection guidelines.
During the daytime, they usually watch television, play cards, board games, read books or put together puzzles.
Supper is served at 5 p.m. and again picked up from Scenic Acres. After meals are cleaned up, inmates may also purchase and request commissary items. (Over the counter medications, snacks, and phone cards.)
We discovered there is a good revenue that comes in from it that we can use to purchase jail supplies. Twice a week they are given cleaning supplies and have to clean their cell areas.
Access to television is from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. If at any time, an inmate violates jail rules, we can enforce no television or put them into a private cell.
The telephone privileges are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Telephone privileges are not free. The inmates have to buy calling cards.
All this for only $50 per day. If you do not pay the $50 dollars, we then go through civil court to get the money owed to the taxpayers and us. We are currently averaging 16 inmates per day, but always have room for more. “And don’t forget, we’ll leave the light on for ya.”
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe.